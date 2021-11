LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday:

School name Score School name Score Lubbock Cooper 51 El Paso Parkland 14 Motley County 68 Balmorhea 44 Snyder 14 Graham 3 Abernathy 45 Ballinger 26 Stratford 48 Seagraves 3 New Deal 28 Forsan 24

