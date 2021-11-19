Four arrested in Plainview robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview Police Department arrested four individuals suspected in a Thursday morning robbery.

Gabriel Martinez, 44, Edward Ewing, 44, Ricardo Bernal, 30, and Lydia Sheppa, 25, were arrested following an aggravated robbery at the Budget Inn at 2001 W. 5 St. at 7:30 a.m Thursday. An unidentified male victim reported the four suspects broke into his room and struck his head and leg with a shotgun before taking his personal property, according to a news release. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The victim provided police with a detailed description of the suspects and their vehicle. Plainview police officers located the vehicle at a convenience store on 5th St. The driver led officers on a short car chase before all four suspects exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

Two of the suspects, Martinez and Ewing, were immediately arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. The other two suspects, Bernal and Sheppa, were later found in the attic of a nearby house by the resident of the home. Bernal and Sheppa were both arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation.

