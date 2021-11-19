Frenship ISD names Bryan Gerlich as Director of Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Frenship ISD is excited to welcome Bryan Gerlich to the Frenship family as the new Director of Athletics. The district’s recommendation to hire Gerlich was officially accepted by the Frenship ISD Board of Trustees during a November 19 school board meeting. Gerlich will begin in January to kick off the 2022 spring semester.

Gerlich comes to Frenship with a wealth of knowledge and an impressive background in athletics and leadership. Since 2015, he has served as the Executive Director of Athletics for Grapevine-Colleyville ISD where he has built a strong history of excellence with six UIL Top 10 Lone Star Cup finishes, seven 5A State Championships, and multiple other state and regional appearances.

“We had a talented pool of candidates, and after a very competitive hiring process, Gerlich stood out as the best fit for Frenship,” said Frenship ISD Superintendent Dr. Michelle McCord. “He is bringing a great deal of experience with him that will help us navigate our continued growth and opening of new campuses over the next few years.”

As a former Texas Tech University football player and 1992 graduate, Gerlich has deep roots across the South Plains. He has held various coaching, administration, and athletic director positions at Andrews ISD, Lockney ISD, Tahoka ISD, and Lubbock ISD.

Gerlich and his wife Krista, the Texas Tech University Women’s Basketball Head Coach, have two children Brayden and Bryn.

