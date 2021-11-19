Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

LCISD announces grant to cover living expenses in TTU’s TechTeach program

LCISD Announces $20,000 in Living Expenses for TechTeach Student Teachers
LCISD Announces $20,000 in Living Expenses for TechTeach Student Teachers(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Lubbock Cooper Independent School District (LCISD) announced that student teachers enrolled in Texas Tech University’s TechTeach program who complete their residency in the district may have the opportunity to receive $20,000 to cover living expenses during their residency year through the 2023-2024 school year.

“We at Lubbock-Cooper consider teachers to be our most valuable resource”, said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Macy Satterwhite.

The funds are provided by the Texas COVID Learning Acceleration Supports (TCLAS) Program grant received by LCISD for the purpose of developing strong educator pipelines between the school district and local universities.

The district hopes individuals interested in the teaching profession will pursue a career in education, knowing there is funding to cover their living expenses. It’s also a way for the district to recruit high-quality candidates who wish to live and work in the Lubbock area.

Dr. Satterwhite explained that historically, student teachers do not receive pay during their residency year and are often unable to hold outside jobs.

Besides the financial security that covers living expenses, student teachers hired by the district after their residency year will also be eligible for a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

To qualify for the full funding amount, student teachers must complete their teacher certification program through Texas Tech University. They might be asked to perform additional tasks related to their residency, including tutoring services.

Mentor teachers and veteran educators who partner with the district to welcome student teachers into their classrooms will receive an annual stipend of $2,000 through the grant.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big 12: Texas Tech Football Radio announcers reprimanded for calling out conference officials
Big 12: Texas Tech Football Radio announcers reprimanded for calling out conference officials
Fearless Champion, the black quarter horse that has served Texas Tech University’s Masked Rider...
Fearless Champion to take final ride during Texas Tech vs. OSU football game
The Lamb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager after family says he left home...
Sheriff’s Office found missing 15-year-old from Lamb County
16-year-old Madison Qualls was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 16 in Levelland.
UPDATE: 16-year-old missing from Levelland found safe
Covenant Health releases statement on COVID-19 vaccine requirements

Latest News

2021 West Texas Running Club New Years GPS Run
West Texas Running Club to host 2022 New Year’s GPS Run
Red and blue lights
TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 injured in rollover, traffic backed up on 50th to Slide RD
4,586 children were adopted from DFPS in the 2021 fiscal year.
Adopted: Six families just got bigger
South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc.
South Plains Electric Cooperative returns $3.1 million to members