LCISD announces grant to cover living expenses in TTU’s TechTeach program

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Lubbock Cooper Independent School District (LCISD) announced that student teachers enrolled in Texas Tech University’s TechTeach program who complete their residency in the district may have the opportunity to receive $20,000 to cover living expenses during their residency year through the 2023-2024 school year.

“We at Lubbock-Cooper consider teachers to be our most valuable resource”, said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Macy Satterwhite.

The funds are provided by the Texas COVID Learning Acceleration Supports (TCLAS) Program grant received by LCISD for the purpose of developing strong educator pipelines between the school district and local universities.

The district hopes individuals interested in the teaching profession will pursue a career in education, knowing there is funding to cover their living expenses. It’s also a way for the district to recruit high-quality candidates who wish to live and work in the Lubbock area.

Dr. Satterwhite explained that historically, student teachers do not receive pay during their residency year and are often unable to hold outside jobs.

Besides the financial security that covers living expenses, student teachers hired by the district after their residency year will also be eligible for a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

To qualify for the full funding amount, student teachers must complete their teacher certification program through Texas Tech University. They might be asked to perform additional tasks related to their residency, including tutoring services.

Mentor teachers and veteran educators who partner with the district to welcome student teachers into their classrooms will receive an annual stipend of $2,000 through the grant.

