Lubbock Impact hosts six families adopting ten children for National Adoption Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tonight, six Lubbock families have grown and ten children have new homes. They call it the perfect way to celebrate National Adoption Day.

Lubbock Impact hosted these families and their guests and supporters to celebrate the momentous occasion.

“As soon as you see them your heart melts and you know you are suppose to.. it’s almost as if they were born for you,” says Starlyne Cobb, the mother of two new, beautiful children.

The Cobb family, after two years with two of their sons, finalized their adoption today. Now, they are the proud parents of three adopted boys.

“We were just going to have one, and now we have three.”

They say, after raising their now 26-year-old daughter, they felt a calling to do it again, and this time adopt.

“It gives us the opportunity to make a difference in a young man’s life, make sure they are provided for, protected, and loved so they can grow up to be young, productive men in society.”

The Cobb’s say they just want the best for them.

“That’s what our dream is, for these young men to be successful.”

The Todd family also adopted a baby boy today.

“God just kind of laid it on our heart,” says Amanda Todd.

Noah, the newest member of the five sibling family, has been with the Todds since he was three days old.

“We prayed that we would be able to adopt another son and god gave us three.”

Amanda Todd says, if you are considering adoption, she highly encourages it.

“Children just need love, they need someone to say, ‘hey, you’re welcome here, you belong here, and you’re wanted.’”

She says anyone can do it, as long as you care about the child’s well-being.

“You don’t have to be perfect, they just want love.”

Both the Cobb and Todd family say, today, through this adoption process, they have now found the “missing piece” to their family puzzle.

