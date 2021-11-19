Lubbock restaurants and stores open Thanksgiving Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you need food or essentials on Thanksgiving Day, here’s where you can go. If there is a store or restaurant not listed that you know will be open, email us at news@kcbd.com.

Restaurants open Thursday, Nov. 25

Applebee’s - 4025 S Loop 289, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Bucket of Love - 6012 82nd St., 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings - All locations, 2 p.m.-2 a.m.

Cracker Barrel - 5018 Milwaukee Ave., 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The restaurant will begin offering a traditional Thanksgiving meal at 11 a.m. Cracker Barrel also sells Heat n’ Serve Thanksgiving meals available for pickup Nov. 20-27. The fully prepared meals come chilled and ready to serve in two hours and are offered in two sizes, a Family Dinner (serves 4-6) and a Feast (serves 8-10). Order online 24 hours in advance.

Claraboya Scratch Kitchen + Bar - 505 Avenue Q, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The restaurant and bar will be open for brunch with a special Thanksgiving menu.

Denny’s - All locations, regular business hours

Golden Corral - 5117 S Loop 289, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

The restaurant will offer a full Thanksgiving buffet available for dine-in or to-go with pre-order.

IHOP - All locations, regular business hours

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen - All locations, regular business hours

Participating locations will also offer whole Cajun turkeys for pre-order.

Saltgrass Steak House - 6026 Marsha Sharp Fwy, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The restaurant will serve a Thanksgiving Day Dinner for $19.99 for dine-in only. It will also offer a to-go Family Pack for $79.99 that is fully prepared to heat and serve. Order online by Nov. 23 at 3 p.m.

Stella’s - 6015 82nd St., 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The Italian restaurant will be open for brunch with a special Thanksgiving menu. Reservations are highly recommended. It will also offer Thanksgiving Feast packages available fully prepared for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Order online by Friday, Nov. 19.

Whataburger - All locations, regular business hours

Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza and Grill - 3135 34th St., 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Stores open Thursday, Nov. 25

Cabela’s - 3030 W Loop 289, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy - All locations

Most stores will be open during normal business hours, but we recommend calling to confirm before going.

Dollar General - All locations, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Family Dollar - All locations, regular business hours

The store will also be having a Thanksgiving Day sale. Visit their website for details.

H-E-B - 4405 114th St., 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

Michaels - 6705 Slide Rd., 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

Old Navy - 6249 Slide Rd., 3 p.m. through Black Friday

Walgreens - All locations

24-hour locations will remain open during normal business hours. Other store hours may vary, so call ahead of time.

