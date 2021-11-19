Local Listings
MCC hosts flag memorial and vigil for Transgender Day of Remembrance

During the vigil, they read off names of transgendered individuals who have lost their lives((Source: Chris Drury, KFVS))
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Saturday, November 20, the Metropolitan Community Church of Lubbock (MCC Lubbock) will host a flag memorial and candlelight vigil in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR).

TDOR is observed on November 20 honoring the memory of transgender people whose life was cut short due to violence and hate in the previous 12 months.

Between 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., MCC Lubbock will display 46 transgender flags, one for each person who lost their lives in the past year for being transgender or gender non-conforming. The candlelight vigil will be from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. honoring the individuals whose life was cut short due to violence and hate. Both events will take place at MCC Lubbock.

“Sadly, according to Human Rights Campaign, 2021 has already seen at least 46 transgender or gender non-conforming people fatally shot or killed by other violent means. We say at least because too often these stories go unreported – or misreported,” said Pastor Ann Lang of MCC Lubbock.

Transgender Day of Remembrance was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed in 1998. The vigil commemorated the transgender people lost to violence since Hester’s death and would be the foundation of what was later known as the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance.

For more information on MCC Lubbock, click here.

