Show us your photos of the moon

LUBBOCK, Texas (Gray News/KCBD) - An “almost total” lunar eclipse was visible in the early morning hours Friday for all of North America, according to NASA.

In this eclipse, up to 99.1% of the moon’s disk was within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow.

Data from NASA shows this was the longest partial eclipse in 580 years.

The eclipse started at 12:54 a.m. CST on Nov. 19, according to NASA.

NASA says the moon turned red about two hours later with the peak of the eclipse hitting around 5 a.m. and ending by 6 a.m.

The moon appears red during a lunar eclipse, because the only sunlight reaching the moon passes through the Earth’s atmosphere, according to NASA.

