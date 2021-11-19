Local Listings
Show us your photos of the moon

Breyanna Duran
Breyanna Duran
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (Gray News/KCBD) - An “almost total” lunar eclipse was visible in the early morning hours Friday for all of North America, according to NASA.

In this eclipse, up to 99.1% of the moon’s disk was within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow.

Data from NASA shows this was the longest partial eclipse in 580 years.

The eclipse started at 12:54 a.m. CST on Nov. 19, according to NASA.

NASA says the moon turned red about two hours later with the peak of the eclipse hitting around 5 a.m. and ending by 6 a.m.

The moon appears red during a lunar eclipse, because the only sunlight reaching the moon passes through the Earth’s atmosphere, according to NASA.

We want to see the photos you took! Upload them below.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

