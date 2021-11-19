TTU’s Residence Hall to host 63rd Annual Carol of Lights

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Carol of Lights, a beloved Texas Tech tradition, returns in person this year.

The Texas Tech Carol of Lights is a Lubbock holiday tradition. (Photo provided by Texas Tech)

The annual event sponsored by the Residence Halls Association, University Student Housing, and Hospitality Services from Texas Tech University is attended by more than 20,000 Tech students and local residents. In fact, it’s one of Texas Tech’s largest and oldest traditions, dating back to 1959. Each year, people gather around Memorial Circle, the Engineering Key, and the Broadway entrance to campus that is lit up with more than 25,000 colored lights.

This year’s theme is “Walking in a Winter Raiderland”. At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, a carillon concert will be performed by Gregory Brookes at the Administration Building’s west tower. At 7:00 p.m., Raider Red, the Saddle Tramps, and the Masked Rider will begin the torchlight processional.

In addition, a 38-foot Christmas tree located behind the Texas Tech seal on Broadway is also lit.

Texas Tech will stream the event live on Facebook.

“‘Walking in a Winter Raiderland’ is our chosen theme and our student art contest winner, Madison Leonard’s submission for the marketing conceptual framework, has turned out to be one of my favorite Carol of Lights® campaigns. This tradition is about coming together to celebrate light and the magic of the season, no matter if or how you commemorate this time of year”, said D’Aun Gree, senior associate managing director for University Student Housing.

Parking will be available in most faculty, staff, or commuter lots. ADA parking will be available in the east section of the R1 parking lot (accessible from 15th St. and Detroit Ave.); accommodations for the deaf and hard of hearing will be provided.

