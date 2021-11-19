United says plenty of turkey available for Lubbock Thanksgiving

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Thanksgiving only a week away, many shoppers are worried about the rising price of holiday staples, including turkey.

The USDA reports that the price of a frozen fowl is up 20.2% from last year, nationwide. However, Lubbock grocers say we won’t have that problem.

Kora Rush is the Director of Supply Chain for United Supermarkets. She says this year’s frozen turkeys were bought last November.

“We actually forecast turkeys a year in advance, so last year, shortly after Thanksgiving, we began the process of forecasting and ordering our turkeys for this year.”

Rush says that means the price of one should remain relatively the same as last year.

“We bought turkeys last year. We bid that cost well in advance, so this year the price of the turkey itself, there may be other things that are more challenging, but the turkey itself should not be significantly different from prior years.”

However, Rush says the same may not be true for other Thanksgiving goods, as a result of current supply chain issues affecting the country.

“Guests will probably see an increase on some of their favorite items, but there are value options as well.”

When shopping for stock, canned veggies, pie filling, and other Thanksgiving ingredients, Rush says you might have to adjust.

“In some cases, their favorite brand or their favorite size may be off the shelf for periods of time, and we have opportunity for them to try something new or be flexible.”

As for turkey and ham, Rush says they are well stocked up, ready to offer an affordable meat option for families this holiday season.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.