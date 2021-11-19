United Supermarkets announces pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, November 22, United Supermarkets will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11.

The vaccine clinic will run from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the United Supermarkets located on the corner of 114th St. and Slide Rd.

A parent or guardian must accompany the children who will receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule an appointment at this clinic, click here. Once the type of dose is selected, you can enter the zip code 79424 to select store 657 or manually choose the store after entering your own zip code.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration a few weeks ago for children ages 5 to 11.

For more information about immunizations or appointments, refer to United Supermarkets’ website. For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccines including eligibility requirements, you may refer to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

