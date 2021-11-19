Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

United Supermarkets announces pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The vaccine clinic will run from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the United Supermarkets located on...
The vaccine clinic will run from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the United Supermarkets located on the corner of 114th St. and Slide Rd.(WCJB)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, November 22, United Supermarkets will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11.

The vaccine clinic will run from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the United Supermarkets located on the corner of 114th St. and Slide Rd.

A parent or guardian must accompany the children who will receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule an appointment at this clinic, click here. Once the type of dose is selected, you can enter the zip code 79424 to select store 657 or manually choose the store after entering your own zip code.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration a few weeks ago for children ages 5 to 11.

For more information about immunizations or appointments, refer to United Supermarkets’ website. For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccines including eligibility requirements, you may refer to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Plainview Police Department has arrested four people suspected in a Thursday morning...
Four arrested, charged in Plainview robbery
Lisa Dawn Stabeno
Former Church on the Rock employee sentenced for embezzling $450,000
Jessica Roxanna Wheeler
Woman sentenced to federal prison for distribution of child pornography
Big 12: Texas Tech Football Radio announcers reprimanded for calling out conference officials
Big 12: Texas Tech Football Radio announcers reprimanded for calling out conference officials
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

During the vigil, they read off names of transgendered individuals who have lost their lives
MCC hosts flag memorial and vigil for Transgender Day of Remembrance
The Texas Tech Carol of Lights is a Lubbock holiday tradition. (Photo provided by Texas Tech)
TTU’s Residence Hall to host 63rd Annual Carol of Lights
Ashley Caudill and her family lost their home to a fire in September 2022. Ashley Furniture...
Tahoka family displaced by September fire receives emotional surprise
LCISD Announces $20,000 in Living Expenses for TechTeach Student Teachers
LCISD announces grant to cover living expenses in TTU’s TechTeach program