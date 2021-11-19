Weekend and Thanksgiving Outlooks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warmer this afternoon and tomorrow, then a cold front. After a cool down there will be another warm up before another cold front. This one will affect our Thanksgiving weather.

A brief warm-up is underway. This afternoon will be partly cloudy, breezy, with highs slightly above average for the date. Temperatures will peak from the low 60s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the upper 60s in the southeast. The south-southwest breeze will range from about 15 to 25 mph. There will at times be stronger gusts.

It’s that time of year. If you’ll be outside this evening dress for quite the chill. Evening temperatures in and around Lubbock will be in the 50s. In the northwestern viewing area temperatures will drop into the 40s. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy and a little breezy. That breeze will add to the chill.

After a cold start, Saturday afternoon will be partly cloudy, breezy, and quite warm for the time of year. Temperatures will peak in the 70s with a few warmer spots near 80 degrees.

Yet another cold front arrives Sunday morning. And once again it will be another dry frontal passage. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and much cooler. Highs will range from the mid-50s in the northwest to the mid-60s in the southeast.

A stronger cold front is expected just before Thanksgiving. Before the front, temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will peak about ten to 15 degrees above average for late November. After the front, Thanksgiving will be mostly cloudy, breezy, very chilly, and there may be showers.

Data today indicates a slight chance of showers. We’ll be watching that, as well as our forecast temperatures, and updating you here, on-air, and on our digital platforms.

