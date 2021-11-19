West Texas Running Club to host 2022 New Year’s GPS Run

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The West Texas Running Club will host its annual New Year’s GPS Run on New Year’s Day.

The local running club will celebrate the new year by running a course that, when tracked by GPS devices, will spell out “2022.” This year’s run will be over nine miles.

The West Texas Running Club will run a route spelling out "2022" on New Year's Day. (West Texas Running Club)

The run will start at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1. Runners will meet at 20th St. and Indiana Ave. Anyone can attend – last year, nearly 100 runners participated, according to the West Texas Running Club.

