West Texas Running Club to host 2022 New Year’s GPS Run

2021 West Texas Running Club New Years GPS Run
2021 West Texas Running Club New Years GPS Run(West Texas Running Club)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The West Texas Running Club will host its annual New Year’s GPS Run on New Year’s Day.

The local running club will celebrate the new year by running a course that, when tracked by GPS devices, will spell out “2022.” This year’s run will be over nine miles.

The West Texas Running Club will run a route spelling out "2022" on New Year's Day.
The West Texas Running Club will run a route spelling out "2022" on New Year's Day.(West Texas Running Club)

The run will start at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1. Runners will meet at 20th St. and Indiana Ave. Anyone can attend – last year, nearly 100 runners participated, according to the West Texas Running Club.

