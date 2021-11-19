West Texas Running Club to host 2022 New Year’s GPS Run
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The West Texas Running Club will host its annual New Year’s GPS Run on New Year’s Day.
The local running club will celebrate the new year by running a course that, when tracked by GPS devices, will spell out “2022.” This year’s run will be over nine miles.
The run will start at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1. Runners will meet at 20th St. and Indiana Ave. Anyone can attend – last year, nearly 100 runners participated, according to the West Texas Running Club.
