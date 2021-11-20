Breezy Saturday ahead of Sunday cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The weekend will range from spring sun and warmth on Sunday to windy and colder on Sunday.

Saturday will be breezy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s for most of the South Plains. Skies will feature a few clouds, no rain and slightly elevated fire danger for the region.

A strong cold front will roll across the area on Sunday with some clouds, no rain, strong northerly winds and about a 20-degree drop in temps. That means that afternoon highs will likely stay in the upper 50s to low 60s for area communities.

Warmer temps will return on Monday as afternoon highs return to the 60s.

A look ahead to Thanksgiving indicates colder temperatures, some wind and a chance of showers in the region.

