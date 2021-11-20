Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Breezy Saturday ahead of Sunday cold front

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The weekend will range from spring sun and warmth on Sunday to windy and colder on Sunday.

Saturday will be breezy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s for most of the South Plains. Skies will feature a few clouds, no rain and slightly elevated fire danger for the region.

A strong cold front will roll across the area on Sunday with some clouds, no rain, strong northerly winds and about a 20-degree drop in temps. That means that afternoon highs will likely stay in the upper 50s to low 60s for area communities.

Warmer temps will return on Monday as afternoon highs return to the 60s.

A look ahead to Thanksgiving indicates colder temperatures, some wind and a chance of showers in the region.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
2 dead, 2 critical after Andrews ISD band bus crash in Big Spring
The Plainview Police Department has arrested four people suspected in a Thursday morning...
Four arrested, charged in Plainview robbery
Lisa Dawn Stabeno
Former Church on the Rock employee sentenced for embezzling $450,000
Jessica Roxanna Wheeler
Woman sentenced to federal prison for distribution of child pornography
Big 12: Texas Tech Football Radio announcers reprimanded for calling out conference officials
Big 12: Texas Tech Football Radio announcers reprimanded for calling out conference officials

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 6 for Friday, Nov. 19
Partly cloudy, breezy, and cool this afternoon. Then a seasonably very warm Saturday afternoon...
Weekend and Thanksgiving Outlooks
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 11/19/21
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Nov. 19
Breyanna Duran
Show us your photos of the moon