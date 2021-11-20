Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Drivers scramble as cash falls from armored truck on freeway

Several bags broke open, spreading money — mainly $1 and $20 bills — all over the lanes and...
Several bags broke open, spreading money — mainly $1 and $20 bills — all over the lanes and bringing the freeway to a chaotic halt.(KGTV via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Drivers scrambled to grab cash Friday morning after bags of money fell out of an armored truck on a Southern California freeway, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before 9:15 a.m. on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad as the truck was heading from San Diego to an office of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., authorities said.

“One of the doors popped open and bags of cash fell out,” California Highway Patrol Sgt. Curtis Martin said.

Several bags broke open, spreading money — mainly $1 and $20 bills — all over the lanes and bringing the freeway to a chaotic halt, Martin said.

Video posted online showed some people laughing and leaping as they held wads of cash.

Two people were arrested at the scene, and Martin warned that any others who are found to have taken the money could face criminal charges. He noted there was plenty of video taken by bystanders at the scene and that the CHP and FBI were investigating.

Anyone who took money was urged to bring it to the CHP office in Vista.

Authorities didn’t immediately say how much money was lost. However, at least a dozen people had returned money they collected to the CHP by Friday afternoon, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

“People are bringing in a lot,” Martin said. “People got a lot of money.”

The freeway was reopened shortly before 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Andrews ISD band bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring along I-20
The Plainview Police Department has arrested four people suspected in a Thursday morning...
Four arrested, charged in Plainview robbery
Lisa Dawn Stabeno
Former Church on the Rock employee sentenced for embezzling $450,000
Jessica Roxanna Wheeler
Woman sentenced to federal prison for distribution of child pornography
Big 12: Texas Tech Football Radio announcers reprimanded for calling out conference officials
Big 12: Texas Tech Football Radio announcers reprimanded for calling out conference officials

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Source: KCBD Video
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash
Source: KCBD Video
10 children adopted by 6 families on National Adoption Day
Source: KCBD Video
Birthday party for Trinity Christian founder