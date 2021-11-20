Gray lifts Lady Raiders past Lamar in overtime, 72-68

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech women’s basketball team advanced to 3-0 on the season after defeating Lamar by 4-points in overtime tonight.

Vivian Gray returned to the court for the Red Raiders for the first time this season, after missing the first two games with an injury. Gray finished with a team-high 16 points, including a layup that tied the game at 62 and sent it to overtime.

Bryn Gerlich also added 10 points and 7 assists for Texas Tech.

Up next, the Lady Raiders (3-0) will host Texas State on Monday, November 22nd at 7 pm.

