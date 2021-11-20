Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Gray lifts Lady Raiders past Lamar in overtime, 72-68

Gray lifts Lady Raiders past Lamar in overtime, 72-68
Gray lifts Lady Raiders past Lamar in overtime, 72-68(KCBD)
By Bradey King
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech women’s basketball team advanced to 3-0 on the season after defeating Lamar by 4-points in overtime tonight.

Vivian Gray returned to the court for the Red Raiders for the first time this season, after missing the first two games with an injury. Gray finished with a team-high 16 points, including a layup that tied the game at 62 and sent it to overtime.

Bryn Gerlich also added 10 points and 7 assists for Texas Tech.

Up next, the Lady Raiders (3-0) will host Texas State on Monday, November 22nd at 7 pm.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
2 dead, 2 critical after Andrews ISD band bus crash in Big Spring
The Plainview Police Department has arrested four people suspected in a Thursday morning...
Four arrested, charged in Plainview robbery
Lisa Dawn Stabeno
Former Church on the Rock employee sentenced for embezzling $450,000
Jessica Roxanna Wheeler
Woman sentenced to federal prison for distribution of child pornography
Big 12: Texas Tech Football Radio announcers reprimanded for calling out conference officials
Big 12: Texas Tech Football Radio announcers reprimanded for calling out conference officials

Latest News

Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
2 dead, 2 critical after Andrews ISD band bus crash in Big Spring
The weekend will range from spring sun and warmth on Sunday to windy and colder on Sunday.
Breezy Saturday ahead of Sunday cold front
Lubbock Police say shots were fired in the 3600 block of 43rd Street on Friday evening.
1 injured, taken to Covenant after Friday night shooting
Source: KCBD Video
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash