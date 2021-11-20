Local Listings
What to expect at the last Tech home game of the season

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saturday’s game will be Texas Tech’s last home game of the 2021 season. And it will also be the last game at Jones Stadium for longtime broadcast engineer Steve Pitts and the Fearless Champion.

Interim head coach Sonny Cumbie will lead the Red Raiders against a top ten-ranked team and say goodbye to his senior athletes.

“I think they, the players want to play hard for Coach Cumbie and he must say goodbye to a lot of seniors who gave a lot to this program and this university,” Senior Associate Athletics Director Robert Giovannetti said.

Senior athletes, band, and spirit members will be recognized before the start of the game.

Fearless Champion will retire after the Oklahoma State game, wrapping ten years of bringing spirit to Raiderland.

“We see him in football. We see him in some different events, but he does events all year long. It’s taxing on a horse like that. And he’s done his time, and he’s ready to go out and eat some oats and hay and just relax,” Giovannetti said.

And so will also broadcast producer Stevie Pitts, who will retire after 43 seasons working the team’s radio broadcasts.

“He’s the guy you don’t hear; he puts the broadcast together and he makes sure sound’s great. And he’s the best there is. There’s no one better in the business than the Pitts and so we’re going to honor him before the game,” Giovannetti said.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

