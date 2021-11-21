Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Cooler and windy Sunday

By Matt Ernst
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It reached 81 Saturday afternoon. Not a record, that still stands at 88 for today’s date, but it sure was warm for mid to late November.

Typically the high is around 62. And also typically, this time of year when it’s really warm, we have a front not too far away. That is the case for Sunday.

First, for this evening, pretty nice weather for the Oklahoma State-Texas Tech face-off at Jones AT&T Stadium, in the 50s by about 8 p.m. End of the game lower 50s, clouds increasing.

It’ll be cloudy to start Sunday morning, with clouds sticking around much of the day. Because of those clouds, it won’t be too cold, low near 40. But Sunday afternoon will only reach the upper 50s. The NE wind will kick up Sunday, 20-25mph with some higher gusts. That wind will drop off by Sunday night.

Here is the KCBD FirstAlert Forecast for Sunday.
Here is the KCBD FirstAlert Forecast for Sunday.(KCBD)

LOOKING AHEAD

It’ll get a little bit warmer first half of the week, though not nearly as warm as today. Up near 70 both on Tuesday and Wednesday, breezy both days. An upper-level storm system moving this way might bring some light rain late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. The storm system will be weakening as it passes our region. The atmosphere will be fairly dry, so the chance for rain isn’t too great at this point.

It will be colder for Thanksgiving, high in the low to mid 50s. Then the temperature will moderate some again the days after.

Overall, travel looks good around the region. Some showers are likely in northern New Mexico Wednesday, with a better chance for rain to our east on Thanksgiving, including Fort Worth and Dallas.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after Andrews band bus crash in Big Spring
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
The Plainview Police Department has arrested four people suspected in a Thursday morning...
Four arrested, charged in Plainview robbery
Lubbock Police say shots were fired in the 3600 block of 43rd Street on Friday evening.
Teen injured in Friday night shooting
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator

Latest News

The weekend will range from spring sun and warmth on Sunday to windy and colder on Sunday.
Breezy Saturday ahead of Sunday cold front
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 6 for Friday, Nov. 19
Partly cloudy, breezy, and cool this afternoon. Then a seasonably very warm Saturday afternoon...
Weekend and Thanksgiving Outlooks
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 11/19/21
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Nov. 19