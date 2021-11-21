Cooler and windy Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It reached 81 Saturday afternoon. Not a record, that still stands at 88 for today’s date, but it sure was warm for mid to late November.

Typically the high is around 62. And also typically, this time of year when it’s really warm, we have a front not too far away. That is the case for Sunday.

First, for this evening, pretty nice weather for the Oklahoma State-Texas Tech face-off at Jones AT&T Stadium, in the 50s by about 8 p.m. End of the game lower 50s, clouds increasing.

It’ll be cloudy to start Sunday morning, with clouds sticking around much of the day. Because of those clouds, it won’t be too cold, low near 40. But Sunday afternoon will only reach the upper 50s. The NE wind will kick up Sunday, 20-25mph with some higher gusts. That wind will drop off by Sunday night.

Here is the KCBD FirstAlert Forecast for Sunday. (KCBD)

LOOKING AHEAD

It’ll get a little bit warmer first half of the week, though not nearly as warm as today. Up near 70 both on Tuesday and Wednesday, breezy both days. An upper-level storm system moving this way might bring some light rain late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. The storm system will be weakening as it passes our region. The atmosphere will be fairly dry, so the chance for rain isn’t too great at this point.

It will be colder for Thanksgiving, high in the low to mid 50s. Then the temperature will moderate some again the days after.

Overall, travel looks good around the region. Some showers are likely in northern New Mexico Wednesday, with a better chance for rain to our east on Thanksgiving, including Fort Worth and Dallas.

