End Zone Playoff Pairings for Area Teams 11/21

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with the latest high school football playoff pairings, with 14 area teams left!

No. 4 Lubbock Cooper vs. Grapevine, 4:30 p.m. Friday Abilene Christian University

Snyder vs. No. 3 Celina, 2 p.m. Friday in Mineral Wells

Shallowater vs. Whitesboro, 1 p.m. Friday Abilene Christian University

No. 6 Roosevelt vs. Brady, 7 p.m. Friday Mustang Bowl Sweetwater

No. 9 Abernathy vs. Canadian, 2 p.m. Friday Dick Bivins in Amarillo

No. 6 New Deal vs. Cisco, 2 p.m. Friday Colorado City

Valley vs. Happy, 6 p.m. Friday in Dimmitt

No. 6 Anton vs No. 10 Klondike, 5:30 p.m. Friday in Slaton

No. 1 Motley County vs. No. 9 Jayton, 6 p.m. Friday in Idalou

Lubbock Christian vs. Trinity Christian State Semifinals, 2 p.m. Saturday

Kingdom Prep vs FW Covenant Classical State Semifinals, TBD

