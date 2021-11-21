Lubbock’s Dance Gallery students traveling to Disney World to perform in Holiday Spectacular

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The week after Thanksgiving, a group of local dancers will be going to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, to dance in this year’s Dance the Magic holiday parade down Main Street.

Lubbock’s Dance Gallery School of Dance Arts will travel to Florida with forty-three dancers to perform in the Dance the Magic Elite Holiday Spectacular in Disney World.

The traveling team consists of dancers ranging from 4th to 12th grade. This is the fifth year The Dance Gallery has traveled to perform with Dance the Magic. These dancers will perform a thirty-five-minute parade routine down Main Street for all guests in the Disney World Park on Sunday, December 5.

In addition to performing a parade routine throughout the park at Disney World, these dancers will also be featured in a showcase piece choregraphed by Dance the Magic with other dancers from studios across The United States. These dancers will also perform a studio jazz routine choreographed by The Dance Gallery studio owner, Karla McNeill and choreographer, Jenae Griffith.

The Dance Gallery dancers have been rehearsing these two pieces since August and had to pass several audition processes to be eligible to participate in all three of their routines.

The Dance Gallery Dancers and their families will leave for Orlando, Florida on December 1.

