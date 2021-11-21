No. 9 Oklahoma State blanks Red Raiders 23-0
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Red Raiders looked to win their final home game for the Seniors, but No. 9 Oklahoma State’s defense was strong, shutting out the Red Raiders 23-0.
Tech fell behind 13-0 at the half. They had just four first downs and 31 yards of total offense.
The second half wasn’t much better.
Texas Tech finished with 118 yards of offense (83 passing/35 rushing)
They averaged 2.03 yards per play.
Oklahoma State had 427 yards of offense.
The Red Raiders fall to 6-5 overall. They close out the Regular season at Baylor at 11 a.m. next Saturday.
