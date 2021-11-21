Tech men down Cardinals in South Padre Island

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – Texas Tech junior Terrence Shannon Jr. went for 16 points and six assists to help lead the Red Raiders to an 84-62 win over Incarnate Word on Saturday in the Battle on the Beach at the South Padre Island Convention Centre.

Tech (4-0) had four players score in double figures in the game with Kevin McCullar scoring a team-high 17 points, Adonis Arms adding 12 as a reserve and Bryson Williams scoring all 10 of his points in the second half. The Red Raiders led 36-31 at halftime and pulled away in the second half in their first game away from home this season. UIW fell to 0-4 with the loss.

Shannon, who did not play in the first three games, started and scored the first five points with a 3-pointer and then a breakaway dunk. McCullar then hit a 3-pointer for an 8-0 run to start the game before UIW fought back and stayed tight throughout the opening half. McCullar finished the game 4-for-6 on 3-pointers to lead the team in scoring for the second time this season, while Shannon matched a career-high with his six assists to go along with hitting two 3-pointers.

Davion Warren was held under double-figures for the first time this season with nine points, while Marcus Santos-Silva had six points, five rebounds and two assists. Daniel Batcho led the team with eight rebounds and had eight points, both career-highs and coming in the second half. Batcho was 2-for-3 from the field and 4-from the free-throw line. Kevin Obanor added six points and six rebounds on 2-for-4 shooting for the Red Raiders who outscored UIW by a 48-31 margin in the second half by shooting 55.9 percent in the half. UIW finished the game with 22 turnovers where Tech had 14 steals led by Clarence Nadolny who had three in his return from injury. Shannon, Warren, Mylik Wilson and Santos-Silva had two steals each. Wilson finished the game with two assists and two steals, taking his season stat line to 17 assists, eight steals and only two turnovers.

Tech finished the game with 16 assists on a 32-for-60 shooting night and owned a 31-26 rebounding advantage. The Red Raiders were 9-for-23 on 3-pointers while UIW went 10-for-19 from beyond the arc. Johnny Hughes II led the Cardinals with 20 points and nine rebounds and RJ Glasper added 15 points and eight assists, but also had nine turnovers.

Tech committed only 11 turnovers in the game and had four blocked shots.

UP NEXT: Texas Tech will host Omaha at 7 p.m. on Tuesday before playing Lamar at 3 p.m. on Saturday in a pair of non-conference games during Thanksgiving week. The Red Raiders then play two games away from home, first against Providence at 7:30 p.m. (CST) on Wednesday, Dec. 1 in Rhode Island and then against Tennessee at 6 p.m. (CST) on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Jimmy V Classic in New York.

HALFTIME REPORT: McCullar had 12 points and Shannon 10 to help lead the Red Raiders to a 36-31 lead at the break. Tech led by as many as 10 in the half with McCullar going 4-for-5 on 3-pointers and the team shooting 13-for-26 from the field. The defense forced 14 turnovers in the first half with Nadolny having three steals and Shannon and McCullar each had two. Shannon scored the game’s first five points and finished with 10 points in the half on 3-for-5 shooting along with leading the team with three assists. Tech had 10 steals in the first half and had committed six turnovers. UIW finished the first half shooting 7-for-12 on 3-pointers led by Morgan who was 3-for-5 from beyond the arc and had nine points. Hughes led UIW with 10 points off the bench by going 2-for-2 on 3-pointers and 3-for-4 from the field through the opening 20 minutes. Tech had a 13-10 rebounding advantage, led by Santos-Silva who had three rebounds.

THE RUNDOWN

Shannon scored the game’s first five points with a 3-pointer on his first shot and a fastbreak dunk on his second

McCullar drilled a 3-pointer for an 8-0 lead before UIW responded

UIW went on a 7-0 run before an Arms runner in the lane gave Tech a 10-7 lead… UIW tied it at 10-10 with a 3-pointer on the other end

UIW took its first lead at 13-11 on a Morgan 3-pointer seven minutes into the game

McCullar hit his second 3-pointer of the half for a 14-13 lead

Santos-Silva had two straight steals, one leading to a layup by him to give Tech a 17-16 lead and the next with a Shannon dunk

Wilson came up with a steal and found a streaking Arms for another Tech dunk that gave it a 23-18 lead on a 9-2 run with 7:41 remaining until halftime

Shannon got into double figure scoring with a pair of free throws that took the lead to 25-18

McCullar gave Tech its first double-digit lead at 28-18 with a 3-pointer (1H, 4:34)… He was 4-for-4 on 3-pointers with the basket with 12 points

Williams was held scoreless in the first half but scored the first basket of the second half

UIW cut it to 49-47 with a 3-pointer from Griscti with 13 minutes to play

Shannon hit a tough inside shot and then a free throw to give him 16 points and Tech a 52-47 lead with 12 minutes to play

Batcho gave Tech its first double-digit lead of the second half at 58-47 with an offensive rebound and then hitting a pair of free throws with 10:32 remaining

Tech led 64-50 with eight minutes remaining with McCullar hitting a jumper to take his point total to 17

Arms drained a 3-pointer and Williams made a pair of layups and free throws to push to the lead to 73-53 for the first 20-point lead of the game