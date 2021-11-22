14-year-old arrested after shooting injures 15-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is investigating a Friday night shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of 43rd Street, at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, November 19, for reports of shots fired. While on the way to the scene, officers were also notified the victim, a 15-year-old male, was being taken to Covenant Medical Center via private vehicle with moderate injuries.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears three juvenile males were at the location, when one of the males, a 14-year-old, produced a gun, shooting the 15-year-old victim.

The victim told police the 14-year-old found the gun “in an alley or in a river,” he wasn’t sure which. He said the 14-year-old pulled the gun out about 20 minutes before the shooting. He then put the gun in his pocket and then on the bed. At some point, he picked up the gun and fired a shot. The police report shows the 15-year-old was shot in the head. The report describes it as a small gunshot wound to the right side of the head.

According to the police report, an adult male heard a commotion in his house and thought the kids were fighting. He went into the room and saw the victim covering his face with his hands and another minor was screaming that the 14-year-old shot the 15-year-old. The others in the room said the 14-year-old was in the closet. The man went to the closet and the minor was trying to take the bullets out of the cylinder of the gun. He slapped the firearm away from the boy and secured it. The man took the victim to Covenant Medical Center and called 911 on the way. The man told police he had never seen the gun before and did not know where it came from.

The 14-year-old called his dad and said the 15-year-old had been shot, the police report reveals. He told his dad they were in the room playing with the gun when he wanted to take a photo. He grabbed the gun and lifted it up and accidentally fired a round that hit the 15-year-old in the side of the head. He told his father another person brought the gun to the house and was unaware of where the gun came from.

The 14-year-old was brought to the hospital by his father. The child told the police “we were just playing with the gun.” An officer reported the 14-year-old seemed to be remorseful and asked if the victim was going to be okay.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody and was transported to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center, where he was charged with aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

