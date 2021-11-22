Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -On Daybreak Today,

Hockley County Sheriff;s office search for missing teen

15 year old Vonte Brown last seen Friday evening at his home in Smyer

Last seen wearing dark colored pants, and Nike shoes

anyone with information asked to call the Sherriff’s Office or 9-1-1

Deadly Wisconsin parade crash

5 people killed in crash, 40 others injured

person of interest in custody

news conference on crash expected later this afternoon

Roadwork repairs in southwest Lubbock

pavement repairs along Alcove Avenue

between 82nd and 98th will cause some detours

repairs should be done in 6 weeks

