Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

KCBD Daybreak Today - 11/15/2021
By Bobby Benally
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -On Daybreak Today,

Hockley County Sheriff;s office search for missing teen

  • 15 year old Vonte Brown last seen Friday evening at his home in Smyer
  • Last seen wearing dark colored pants, and Nike shoes
  • anyone with information asked to call the Sherriff’s Office or 9-1-1

Deadly Wisconsin parade crash

  • 5 people killed in crash, 40 others injured
  • person of interest in custody
  • news conference on crash expected later this afternoon

Roadwork repairs in southwest Lubbock

  • pavement repairs along Alcove Avenue
  • between 82nd and 98th will cause some detours
  • repairs should be done in 6 weeks

