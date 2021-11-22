Daybreak Today Monday morning brief
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -On Daybreak Today,
Hockley County Sheriff;s office search for missing teen
- 15 year old Vonte Brown last seen Friday evening at his home in Smyer
- Last seen wearing dark colored pants, and Nike shoes
- anyone with information asked to call the Sherriff’s Office or 9-1-1
Deadly Wisconsin parade crash
- 5 people killed in crash, 40 others injured
- person of interest in custody
- news conference on crash expected later this afternoon
Roadwork repairs in southwest Lubbock
- pavement repairs along Alcove Avenue
- between 82nd and 98th will cause some detours
- repairs should be done in 6 weeks
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.