End Zone Team of the Week: Lubbock Christian Eagles

In their Regional matchup of the TAPPS Playoffs against Pantego Christian, the Eagles beat the Panthers 31-28 for their eleventh win (11-1) of the season.(KCBD Photo)
By Ronald Clark
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Christian Eagles are the thirteenth KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season and the second of the postseason.

In their Regional matchup of the TAPPS Playoffs against Pantego Christian, the Eagles beat the Panthers 31-28 for their eleventh win (11-1) of the season.

It was the closest game Lubbock Christian has played in this season, coming down to a game-winning field goal that was knocked in by junior, Will Hawley.

Next, the Eagles will take on Trinity Christian in the Semi-finals for a trip to the state championship game. Lubbock Christian beat the Lions 22-10 back in October but are playing for higher stakes now. The game is set to be played at 2 p.m. on Nov. 27, at Frenship High School.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

