Freezing temperatures overnight but warming up for Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a cool and cloudy Sunday we will warm up heading into the holiday workweek.

Monday's high temps (KCBD)

A cold front that pushed through early Sunday morning will allow temperatures to cool down overnight tonight into the 20s and 30s. Winds will turn calmer and skies will continue to clear through the rest of the night.

Sunshine will return tomorrow and winds will turn to the southwest allowing us to warm up a bit more to start the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s across the South Plains.

Not quite as cool overnight Monday with a low of 35, warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s. Winds will pick up and become breezy to windy again Tuesday and Thursday. A stronger cold front will push through overnight Wednesday and will bring us much cooler temperatures in time for Thanksgiving. So far, the rain chance on Thanksgiving looks to be very slim, but some of the area could see a shower or two.

