Happy’s Shaved Ice offering reward after being burglarized twice in a month

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The owner of Happy’s Shaved Ice is hoping someone in the community will come forward with information to catch the burglars who stole money from the business. Both burglaries happened at the 50th and Ave. Q location.

“Someone we trusted, cared for, and knew well enough to be involved with the deeper workings of the shop has betrayed us,” said the owner on Facebook.

On Facebook, the owner commented, “This is absolutely an inside job. Neither one of these boys have ever worked for us though.”

On Oct. 25, 2021, at 2:42 a.m., “two young black males were given a team member’s code to open the door, unlock and clear out our safe and cash drawers,” the Facebook post reads. In the surveillance video, you can hear them talking to each other.

WE NEED YOUR HELP WITH RECENT ROBBERIES!! It's every business owners worst nightmare. Someone we trusted, cared for, and... Posted by Happy's Shaved Ice, Bubble Blends & Lemonades on Sunday, November 21, 2021

Then on Nov. 21, 2021, at 4 a.m., the business was hit again. The owner believes a male in the first video breaks in again, this time alone and through the window. The surveillance video shows him talking on the phone the entire time with someone else, who the owner believes to be the other person in the first burglary. You can hear him talking on the phone in the surveillance video.

This morning 11/21 at 4:00am we were robbed AGAIN at our 50th and Q location. The second male described in the first... Posted by Happy's Shaved Ice, Bubble Blends & Lemonades on Sunday, November 21, 2021

Police reports have been filed for both burglaries. No arrests have been made, according to the Lubbock Police Department and police have not released descriptions of the burglars.

The owner describes the first burglar as a black male, 6′2″ and most likely in high school. He was wearing gray-striped Adidas joggers and gray shoes during one burglary and a red hoodie and Air Jordans in the other.

The owner describes the second burglar as a black male, around 6′10″ with tattoos on his left arm down to his wrist. He also has tattoos on the back and top of his left wrist. He was wearing a bracelet and two chain necklaces and had three or four strands of twist bangs. The owner believes him to be young, possibly in high school.

The owner is offering a reward for information on these burglaries.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.