Hockley County Sheriff’s Office searching for 15-year-old Smyer boy

SMYER, Texas (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old boy who left home without permission.

Vonte Brown was last seen at his home in Smyer on Friday evening.

Vonte is 15 years old, approximately 5′7, 125 pounds, last seen wearing dark colored pants and Nike shoes.

Authorities were notified on Saturday and are now asking for public help after an unsuccessful search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.

Hockley County Sheriff's deputies were notified on 11/20/2021 about a missing juvenile who was absent from the home... Posted by Hockley County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 21, 2021

