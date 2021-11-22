Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Hockley County Sheriff’s Office searching for 15-year-old Smyer boy

Vonte Brown is 15 years old, approximately 5'7, 125 pounds, last seen wearing dark colored...
Vonte Brown is 15 years old, approximately 5'7, 125 pounds, last seen wearing dark colored pants and Nike shoes.(Smyer TX Community Facebook page)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYER, Texas (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old boy who left home without permission.

Vonte Brown was last seen at his home in Smyer on Friday evening.

Vonte is 15 years old, approximately 5′7, 125 pounds, last seen wearing dark colored pants and Nike shoes.

Authorities were notified on Saturday and are now asking for public help after an unsuccessful search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.

Hockley County Sheriff's deputies were notified on 11/20/2021 about a missing juvenile who was absent from the home...

Posted by Hockley County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after Andrews band bus crash in Big Spring
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Lubbock Police say shots were fired in the 3600 block of 43rd Street on Friday evening.
Teen injured in Friday night shooting
The Red Raiders looked to win their final home game for the Seniors, but #9 Oklahoma State's...
No. 9 Oklahoma State blanks Red Raiders 23-0
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute

Latest News

Snyder had a community gathering under the lights of their football field Sunday to honor...
Snyder community gathers to honor victims of Andrews band bus crash
Lubbock’s Dance Gallery students traveling to Disney World to perform in Holiday Spectacular
Lubbock’s Dance Gallery students traveling to Disney World to perform in Holiday Spectacular
FILE - Pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass., June 15, 2018.
Cap on drug price hikes for privately insured sparks battle
An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Bella Martinez from San Antonio, Texas.
Amber Alert issued in Texas for missing 13-year-old