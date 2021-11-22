Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tony

By Bobby Benally
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Meet Tony, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a four-year-old pit bull who is the sweetest boy with lots of personality.

Staff says he can be selective. But enjoys to hang out.

Tony is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet McGregor

