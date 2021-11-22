Kingsgate Center kicks off Christmas festivities

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - This Christmas season, residents on the South Plains can once again look forward to all things merry and bright at Kingsgate Center. On Friday, Nov. 26 the season officially kicks off with the annual lighting of the Kingsgate Christmas tree at dusk.

The long-standing holiday tradition of free family carriage rides returns on Friday, Nov. 26. Cozy horse-drawn carriages will be available each Saturday and Sunday afternoon in Kingsgate North and South from Nov. 27- Dec. 19 as well as Thursday and Friday, Dec. 23-24.

For families who enjoy some face time with Santa, the big man himself will make his annual return to Kingsgate Friday, Nov. 26 as well as each Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 27 through Dec. 19 from 12-4 p.m. each day, as well as Thursday and Friday, Dec. 23-24. Children of the South Plains can share their secret Christmas wishes and be reassured that they made Santa’s “nice list”. They can find Santa spreading joy up and down the sidewalks at Kingsgate South near La Madeleine French Bakery.

Lastly, in this season of giving, Kingsgate’s annual coat drive will get underway on Nov. 26. Look for the giant red Christmas presents located at Kingsgate North & Kingsgate South. Donors may drop off new or gently used coats for those across the South Plains this year. In partnership with TIDE Cleaners, all coats will be professionally cleaned and then donated to Lubbock Impact.

Visit www.kingsgatechristmas.com for times, schedules, and more information.

