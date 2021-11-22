Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Kingsgate Center kicks off Christmas festivities

Source: Kingsgate Center, Facebook
Source: Kingsgate Center, Facebook
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - This Christmas season, residents on the South Plains can once again look forward to all things merry and bright at Kingsgate Center. On Friday, Nov. 26 the season officially kicks off with the annual lighting of the Kingsgate Christmas tree at dusk.

The long-standing holiday tradition of free family carriage rides returns on Friday, Nov. 26. Cozy horse-drawn carriages will be available each Saturday and Sunday afternoon in Kingsgate North and South from Nov. 27- Dec. 19 as well as Thursday and Friday, Dec. 23-24.

For families who enjoy some face time with Santa, the big man himself will make his annual return to Kingsgate Friday, Nov. 26 as well as each Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 27 through Dec. 19 from 12-4 p.m. each day, as well as Thursday and Friday, Dec. 23-24. Children of the South Plains can share their secret Christmas wishes and be reassured that they made Santa’s “nice list”. They can find Santa spreading joy up and down the sidewalks at Kingsgate South near La Madeleine French Bakery.

Lastly, in this season of giving, Kingsgate’s annual coat drive will get underway on Nov. 26. Look for the giant red Christmas presents located at Kingsgate North & Kingsgate South. Donors may drop off new or gently used coats for those across the South Plains this year. In partnership with TIDE Cleaners, all coats will be professionally cleaned and then donated to Lubbock Impact.

Visit www.kingsgatechristmas.com for times, schedules, and more information.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Price Group.

Most Read

Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after Andrews band bus crash in Big Spring
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute
Vonte Brown is 15 years old, approximately 5'7, 125 pounds, last seen wearing dark colored...
Hockley County Sheriff’s Office searching for 15-year-old Smyer boy

Latest News

The organization intends to see that HOPE MARCHES ON for area needy
Lubbock Police Chief to kick off Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign
Source: KCBD Video
10 children adopted by 6 families on National Adoption Day
Source: KCBD Video
Birthday party for Trinity Christian founder
The vaccine clinic will run from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the United Supermarkets located on...
United Supermarkets announces pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic