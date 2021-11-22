Pre-Thanksgiving warm up, chilly holiday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our afternoons will be a little warmer through mid-week. The next cold front, however, will bring a chill to our Thanksgiving. But what about precipitation?

Today begins mostly fair and cold. This afternoon will become partly cloudy. It will be a little warmer. Highs generally will range from the mid- to upper 60s. There will be a slight breeze, around 10 to 15 mph. Occasionally a little less, occasionally a little more.

Mostly sunny, slightly breezy, and a little warmer this afternoon. (KCBD First Alert)

Tonight will be partly cloudy. The evening will be chilly, with temperatures quickly dropping into the 50s, and then by mid-evening into the 40s. Lows in the 30s will be common.

Tuesday, tomorrow, is shaping up as a mostly cloudy day with a quite breezy and seasonably warm afternoon. I expect highs about ten degrees above average for the date. Temperatures will peak around the low 70s. In other words, from about 70 to 75 degrees. The southwesterly wind will become sustained around 15 to 25 mph. Gusts from 25 to 35 mph are likely.

Sprinkles, perhaps a few very light rain showers, are possible Wednesday and Wednesday night. I don’t expect much in the way of total precipitation. Perhaps a couple hundredths (0.02″, give or take). Mid-week highs will be similar to Tuesday, with the exception of the northwestern viewing area. There, highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

The sprinkles (very light showers) may linger into Thanksgiving morning. Otherwise, Thursday morning will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. The day will begin with lows in the 30s, ranging from near 30 degrees in the far northwestern KCBD viewing area to near 40 degrees in the far southeastern viewing area.

That means, a few flakes may be spotted in the northwestern viewing area early Thanksgiving. Please re-read that sentence. A few flakes. May be spotted. I don’t want to get any snow-lovers excited. Or expectant. There will not be any accumulation.

At this time, I do not expect any weather-related travel issues.

Our skies Thanksgiving afternoon will become partly cloudy. It will be chilly. I expect highs from near 50 degrees to the mid-50s.

