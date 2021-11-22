Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Pre-Thanksgiving warm up, chilly holiday

By Steve Divine
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our afternoons will be a little warmer through mid-week. The next cold front, however, will bring a chill to our Thanksgiving. But what about precipitation?

Today begins mostly fair and cold. This afternoon will become partly cloudy. It will be a little warmer. Highs generally will range from the mid- to upper 60s. There will be a slight breeze, around 10 to 15 mph. Occasionally a little less, occasionally a little more.

Mostly sunny, slightly breezy, and a little warmer this afternoon.
Mostly sunny, slightly breezy, and a little warmer this afternoon.(KCBD First Alert)

Tonight will be partly cloudy. The evening will be chilly, with temperatures quickly dropping into the 50s, and then by mid-evening into the 40s. Lows in the 30s will be common.

Tuesday, tomorrow, is shaping up as a mostly cloudy day with a quite breezy and seasonably warm afternoon. I expect highs about ten degrees above average for the date. Temperatures will peak around the low 70s. In other words, from about 70 to 75 degrees. The southwesterly wind will become sustained around 15 to 25 mph. Gusts from 25 to 35 mph are likely.

Sprinkles, perhaps a few very light rain showers, are possible Wednesday and Wednesday night. I don’t expect much in the way of total precipitation. Perhaps a couple hundredths (0.02″, give or take). Mid-week highs will be similar to Tuesday, with the exception of the northwestern viewing area. There, highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

The sprinkles (very light showers) may linger into Thanksgiving morning. Otherwise, Thursday morning will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. The day will begin with lows in the 30s, ranging from near 30 degrees in the far northwestern KCBD viewing area to near 40 degrees in the far southeastern viewing area.

That means, a few flakes may be spotted in the northwestern viewing area early Thanksgiving. Please re-read that sentence. A few flakes. May be spotted. I don’t want to get any snow-lovers excited. Or expectant. There will not be any accumulation.

At this time, I do not expect any weather-related travel issues.

Our skies Thanksgiving afternoon will become partly cloudy. It will be chilly. I expect highs from near 50 degrees to the mid-50s.

Keep up with our latest outlook here on our Weather Page. From here, close this story and scroll just a bit down the page remaining. Of course, the same forecast is available in our free KCBD Weather App (in your app store). Of course, please watch for updates during all our newscasts - Daybreak Today from 5 to 7 AM, noon, 4 PM, 5 PM, 6 PM, and 10 PM.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after Andrews band bus crash in Big Spring
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute
Vonte Brown is 15 years old, approximately 5'7, 125 pounds, last seen wearing dark colored...
Hockley County Sheriff’s Office searching for 15-year-old Smyer boy

Latest News

Monday's high temps
Freezing temperatures overnight but warming up for Monday
Here is the KCBD FirstAlert Forecast for Sunday.
Cooler and windy Sunday
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Nov. 20
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Nov. 20
The weekend will range from spring sun and warmth on Sunday to windy and colder on Sunday.
Breezy Saturday ahead of Sunday cold front