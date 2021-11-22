Local Listings
Snyder community gathers to honor victims of Andrews band bus crash

Snyder had a community gathering under the lights of their football field Sunday to honor...
Snyder had a community gathering under the lights of their football field Sunday to honor victims of the Andrews band bus crash.(KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - Snyder had a community gathering under the lights of their football field Sunday to honor victims of the Andrews band bus crash.

Students spelled out “Andrews Strong” in formation on the field and everyone gathered in prayer.

Three adults were killed in that crash, including Andrews ISD band director 53-year-old Darin Kimbrogh Johns.

The Sweetwater High School band will play in place of Andrews’ Mighty Mustang Marching Band at the Area playoff game in the Sweetwater Mustang Bowl at 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Andrews High School will go head-to-head with Springtown for the area round.

Andrews ISD expressed their gratitude as many schools volunteered to give up their places in the show. Sweetwater ISD also took to Facebook to express its support.

Andrews ISD will have counselors available for staff and students on Monday from 8 a.m. to noon.

