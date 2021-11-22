Warmer days until cold front before Thanksgiving

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a chilly start, some spring-like weather for the region this afternoon and extending through Wednesday. It will be partly cloudy skies the next two days, but warmer, with highs in the 68 to 72 degree range with some gusty southwest winds.

It does like it will be a chilly Thanksgiving for all of west Texas as a cold front sweeps across the region late Wednesday into Thursday.

There’s a slim chance of some light rain in the northern South Plains and Panhandle regions both of those days.

As for Black Friday and the weekend it will be a roller coaster of sorts. Warmer on Friday and Saturday, then colder again on Sunday in to early next week.

There’s slim chance of some rain by late Saturday into Monday.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.