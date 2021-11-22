Local Listings
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Lubbock X-FAB Texas facility after fatal explosion

An explosion at X-FAB in north Lubbock kills 1, injures another
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed after a fatal explosion at the X-FAB facility in Lubbock on Nov. 12, 2021, which killed Emmanuel Rosales.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will live stream the news conference in this story.

According to the lawsuit, “On or about November 12, 2021, Emmanuel Rosales was working at X-FAB’s facility in Lubbock, Texas, which is equipped with a Deionized (DI) Water system. On the day of this incident, X-Fab added hydrogen peroxide to a tank associated with the DI water system which contained resin, creating an unsafe environment, near the DI water system and water tanks. Emmanuel Rosales was later instructed to open a valve on the DI water system and an explosion occurred causing significant injuries to Emmanuel, which led to his death.”

The lawsuit shows, “Plaintiffs do not at this time seek any certain amount of damages for any of these particular elements of damage but would instead rely upon the collective wisdom of the jury to determine an amount that would fairly compensate Plaintiffs and hold Defendant accountable for its conduct. However, in order to comply with the pleading requirements of TEX. R. CIV. P. 47(C)(5), Plaintiffs plead that they seek monetary relief over $1,000,000. Plaintiffs also seek judgment for all other relief to which Plaintiffs are entitled.”

“The family wants answers,” said the plaintiffs’ attorney, Jason Medina of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers. “The lawsuit gives us the tools to conduct a thorough investigation to determine why the explosion happened and give the family the answers they deserve.”

