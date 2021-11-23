3-year-old deceased, LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit on scene after EMS call involving juvenile
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police say the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was called to an address in central Lubbock “to assist EMS for a call involving a juvenile.”
A neighbor on the scene told a KCBD photojournalist a girl was attacked by at least one dog. Lubbock’s Animal Control was seen at the address.
LPD later confirmed a three-year-old was pronounced deceased in relation to the investigation. Police have not confirmed the victim was attacked by a dog.
This is a developing story.
