3-year-old deceased, LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit on scene after EMS call involving juvenile

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police say the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was called to an address in central Lubbock “to assist EMS for a call involving a juvenile.”

A neighbor on the scene told a KCBD photojournalist a girl was attacked by at least one dog. Lubbock’s Animal Control was seen at the address.

LPD later confirmed a three-year-old was pronounced deceased in relation to the investigation. Police have not confirmed the victim was attacked by a dog.

This is a developing story.

A neighbor on the scene told a KCBD photojournalist a girl was attacked by at least one dog. Lubbock’s Animal Control was seen at the address. (KCBD)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.