Breakfast with Santa at Maxey Park on Dec. 4

The Maxey Community Center will host its annual Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 1.
The Maxey Community Center will host its annual Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 1. (Source: KCBD file photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Bring your kids and grandkids to Maxey Community Center for the 7th Annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Please arrive before 10:15 a.m. to enjoy all the festivities including Santa’s arrival. This event is the perfect way to start the Christmas season. Families will enjoy keepsake holiday crafts, a delicious brunch, and photos as the children share their Christmas wishes with Santa.

Cost is $10 per person. Pre-registration is required by Thursday, December 2. Families can register in advance at the center or online at [www.playlubbock.com]www.playlubbock.com.  For more information, call Maxey Community Center at (806) 767-3796.

Maxey Community Center is located at 4020 30th Street. It is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 - 8:00 p.m., Fridays 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 – 5:30 p.m., as well as on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

