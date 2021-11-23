Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

3-year-old dead in Central Lubbock

Lubbock police and animal control responded to a home Monday in the 4700 block of 45th Street

A neighbor on the scene told a KCBD photojournalist a girl was attacked by at least one dog, police have not confirmed

More details here: 3-year-old deceased, LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit on scene after EMS call involving juvenile

14-year-old arrested after Friday shooting

A teenager is now facing aggravated assault charges for a shooting near 43rd and Knoxville

Police say he pulled out a pistol and moderately injured another boy

More here: 14-year-old arrested after shooting injures 15-year-old

Texas COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations decreasing

The state says it is seeing an increase in new cases and people getting vaccinated

But hospitalizations are decreasing across the state, including deaths

Find the latest data at the Texas Tribune

