Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

3-year-old dead in Central Lubbock

14-year-old arrested after Friday shooting

Texas COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations decreasing

  • The state says it is seeing an increase in new cases and people getting vaccinated
  • But hospitalizations are decreasing across the state, including deaths
  • Find the latest data at the Texas Tribune

