KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Drake

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Drake, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old pit bull.

Drake has a lot of energy and loves to go outside and play with other dogs. McGregor is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tony.

