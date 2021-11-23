KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Drake

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Drake, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old pit bull.

Drake has a lot of energy and loves to go outside and play with other dogs. McGregor is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

