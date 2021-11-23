Local Listings
Kevin Glasheen donates $500k to TTU School of Law, creates endowment scholarship

Kevin Glasheen donates a lifetime total of $1 million to the Texas Tech University School of Law.
Kevin Glasheen donates a lifetime total of $1 million to the Texas Tech University School of Law.(Texas Tech University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/NEWS RELEASE) - Attorney Kevin Glasheen has donated $500,000 to establish the Kevin Glasheen Endowed Scholarship, which makes Glasheen’s lifetime giving $1 million.

The donation was presented to Jack Wade Nowlin, dean of the School of Law on Nov. 23, 2021.

The Kevin Glasheen Endowed Scholarship will be among the largest in the Law School’s history and will be awarded to law students from the West Texas area who have demonstrated a need for financial support.

“This scholarship will significantly enhance the opportunities we can extend to students from West Texas,” said Nowlin. “We are profoundly grateful for Kevin’s generosity and his commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of our students.”

Glasheen opened his own law office immediately following law school and began handling personal injury cases. That early success gave him the opportunity to work on many other significant cases, and he has been lead counsel in many multimillion-dollar civil cases. He now has more than 30 years of experience and is a senior partner at Glasheen, Valles & Inderman LLP.

With the creation of this scholarship, Glasheen has given more than $1 million in support of different law school initiatives over the years, including a gift to the Tim Cole Endowed Scholarship, which is awarded to law students whose interest in justice and public service would best honor the memory of Cole, a former Texas Tech student who died in 1999 in a state penitentiary for a crime he did not commit and later was exonerated posthumously. Glasheen represented Cole’s family.

