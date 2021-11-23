Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock ISD high schools receive funds to travel to DC

Andrew Babcock, LISD Executive Director of Fine Arts; Miracles Parade Wrangler Patrick...
Andrew Babcock, LISD Executive Director of Fine Arts; Miracles Parade Wrangler Patrick Sheaffer; Parade Chairman Jason Davis; Band Directors Josh Shaw (Coronado), Melanie Settle (Lubbock High), Rodney Gurley (Monterey) and Jose Fernandez (Estacado).(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Miracles Christmas Parade and T Mobile, a parade band sponsor, presented four Lubbock ISD high school marching bands with a check for $3,000, all in preparation for the bands’ upcoming trip to Washington D.C. for July 4, 2022.

Coronado, Lubbock High, Monterey, and Estacado will march as one unit in Washington D.C.

Music in Our Schools ad the United States Marines’ “Toys for Tots” campaign are the main objectives of the Miracles Christmas Parade held annually in Lubbock.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit on scene after EMS call involving juvenile
LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit investigating death of 3-year-old ‘possibly bitten by a dog’
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator
Emmanuel Rosales was killed in an explosion at X-FAB in north Lubbock on Nov. 12, 2021.
WATCH: Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Lubbock X-FAB Texas facility after fatal explosion
Joey Ortega, Jr., 24 is charged with aggravated assault.
Wolfforth man charged, accused of shaking 3-month-old baby
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower

Latest News

The second or "new" Wallace Theatre was built in 1928, and that theatre is the one still being...
Support The Wallace this Giving Tuesday
Kevin Glasheen donates a lifetime total of $1 million to the Texas Tech University School of Law.
Kevin Glasheen donates $500k to TTU School of Law, creates endowment scholarship
Source: Kingsgate Center, Facebook
Kingsgate Center kicks off Christmas festivities
The organization intends to see that HOPE MARCHES ON for area needy
Lubbock Police Chief to kick off Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign