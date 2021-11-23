Lubbock ISD high schools receive funds to travel to DC

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Miracles Christmas Parade and T Mobile, a parade band sponsor, presented four Lubbock ISD high school marching bands with a check for $3,000, all in preparation for the bands’ upcoming trip to Washington D.C. for July 4, 2022.

Coronado, Lubbock High, Monterey, and Estacado will march as one unit in Washington D.C.

Music in Our Schools ad the United States Marines’ “Toys for Tots” campaign are the main objectives of the Miracles Christmas Parade held annually in Lubbock.

