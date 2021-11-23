Public Health Dept. Mini Hub and Testing Site Thanksgiving Hours

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department Mini Hub and Testing Site will be closed Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26, in observance of Thanksgiving.

Regular hours will resume next week. There will be extended hours on Thursday, December 2, from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.; and a Saturday clinic on December 4.

