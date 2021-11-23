Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Public Health Dept. Mini Hub and Testing Site Thanksgiving Hours

City of Lubbock Health Department
City of Lubbock Health Department(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department Mini Hub and Testing Site will be closed Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26, in observance of Thanksgiving.

Regular hours will resume next week. There will be extended hours on Thursday, December 2, from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.; and a Saturday clinic on December 4.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit on scene after EMS call involving juvenile
3-year-old deceased, LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit on scene after EMS call involving juvenile
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator
Emmanuel Rosales was killed in an explosion at X-FAB in north Lubbock on Nov. 12, 2021.
WATCH: Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Lubbock X-FAB Texas facility after fatal explosion
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Shooting reported around 34th and Memphis Ave. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
14-year-old arrested after shooting injures 15-year-old

Latest News

Joey Ortega Jr., 24
Wolfforth man charged, accused of shaking 3-month-old baby
LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit on scene after EMS call involving juvenile
3-year-old deceased, LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit on scene after EMS call involving juvenile
Hospice of Lubbock is hosting its annual tree-lighting event and kickoff of the annual Light Up...
Hospice of Lubbock hosts annual Light Up A Life fundraiser
KCBD News at 10 - Weather 11/22/2021
Thanksgiving Holiday Week Forecast