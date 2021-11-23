Local Listings
Support The Wallace this Giving Tuesday

The second or "new" Wallace Theatre was built in 1928, and that theatre is the one still being...
The second or "new" Wallace Theatre was built in 1928, and that theatre is the one still being renovated today.(KCBD Video)
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wallace Theater announced its first full season of theatrical productions for 2022. It will include comedy, concerts, educational programs, films, and large-scale musical theater production as it did in 2021.

With a clear mission of creating experiences that entertain, inspire, empower and bring the community together, the Wallace Theater continues to build a legacy in Hockley County and across West Texas with an accessible arts-based educational program, as well as live music, comedy, and film.

As of recently, The Wallace performed its first large-scale musical theater production, Sweeney Todd and in the near future, it will provide the Wallace Weekend Players program that gives accessible theater education to junior and high school students.

This upcoming Tuesday, also known as Giving Tuesday, The Wallace is asking for your support to fund the 2022 season. Their goal for this year is to raise $5,000, With a donation of $25 given between Tuesday, November 23 and Tuesday, November 30 will receive a special thank you from The Wallace on social media.

If you’d like to have your name engraved on a plaque of donors dedicated to the Blade and Marquee restoration, you can donate $200. In return, you’ll receive a lightbulb that will permanently be installed on The Wallace’s marquee and you’ll be listed as a season donor.

You may also help by sharing The Waller Center’s campaign on social media, letting your friends and family know what’s going on.

When you participate, you are also supporting a noble cause that’s tax-deductible.

