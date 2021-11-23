Thanksgiving Holiday Week Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains and West Texas in general have two seasonally warm afternoons before the next cold front. That front arrives in time to bring a chill to Thanksgiving. I am making some minor changes to my Turkey Day forecast.

Before the cold front, temperatures today and tomorrow will peak in the 70s. That’s about 10 to 15 degrees above average for late November. High temperatures will tumble about 20 degrees, however, from Wednesday to Thursday.

Temperatures today will peak about 10 to 15 degrees above average for late November. In addition to relatively warm, this afternoon will be partly cloudy and quite breezy. No burn conditions. (KCBD First Alert)

In addition to relatively warm, this afternoon will be partly cloudy and quite breezy. No burn conditions.

Highs will range from around 70 degrees near the state line, the western KCBD viewing area, to the mid-70s off the Caprock, the eastern viewing area.

The southwesterly wind will become sustained around 15 to 25 mph. Gusts from 25 to 35 mph are possible.

Tonight’s temperatures will be milder than recent nights. My forecast lows range from near 40 degrees in the northwest to the low 50s in the east.

Increasing cloudiness tonight will lead to a generally cloudy Wednesday. The clouds may produce occasional sprinkles or very light rain showers. As noted yesterday, I don’t expect much in the way of precipitation. Perhaps a couple hundredths of an inch (0.02″, give or take).

The incoming cold front is anticipated to arrive a little earlier, compared to previous projections. Wednesday evening as opposed to Wednesday night. This will result in several minor changes to my Thanksgiving Forecast.

1. I have removed the slim chance of light showers - sprinkles - for Thursday morning.

2. I have moved up the clearing during the day.

3. I have nudged upward slightly the high for the day.

4. I have nudged downward slightly the wind speeds for the afternoon.

The South Plains and West Texas in general have two seasonally warm afternoons before the next cold front. That front arrives in time to bring a chill to Thanksgiving. I am making some minor changes to my Turkey Day forecast. (KCBD First Alert)

So, sprinkles may linger into Thanksgiving morning up until about sunrise. Otherwise, Thursday morning will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. The day will begin with lows in the 30s, ranging from near 30 degrees in the far northwestern KCBD viewing area to near 40 degrees in the far southeastern viewing area.

I do not expect any weather-related travel issues in the KCBD viewing area. If you will be traveling by air, we suggest you always check flight status with the airline.

Skies will be clearing Thanksgiving afternoon. It will be much cooler, and there will be a chilly breeze. I expect highs from near 50 to the mid-50s.

No weather-related travel issues are expected in the KCBD viewing area. Across the South Plains: Mid-morning Thanksgiving will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. Skies will be clearing Thanksgiving afternoon. It will be much cooler, and there will be a chilly breeze. (KCBD First Alert)

The rest of the holiday weekend will be dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Friday morning will be our coldest with lows in the mid- to upper 20s. Weekend lows will be in the 30s.

Each of the three days temperatures will peak in the 60s. Friday will be somewhat breezy, with slight breezes anticipated through the weekend.

Keep up with our latest outlook here on our Weather Page. From here, close this story and scroll just a bit down the page remaining. Of course, the same forecast is available in our free KCBD Weather App (in your app store). Of course, please watch for updates during all our newscasts - Daybreak Today from 5 to 7 AM, noon, 4 PM, 5 PM, 6 PM, and 10 PM.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.