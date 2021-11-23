Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Want some cold temps and winds with your turkey?

Want some cold temps and winds with your turkey?
Want some cold temps and winds with your turkey?(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spring for one more day, then a chill to the air for Thanksgiving. A strong cold front with gusty winds will roll through the area late Wednesday evening. That front will bring a slim chance of showers, northerly winds, clouds and colder temps.

So, enjoy the 70s again on Wednesday, then be ready to bundle-up for Thanksgiving outdoor activities.

As the front moves through tomorrow night some showers and light rain will be possible along and behind the front. Otherwise, skies will be cloudy through mid-day Thursday and clear in the afternoon.

Ahead of the front it will be in the 70s and behind the front, about 20 degrees colder, with highs in the 50s.

Black Friday will bring a cold morning with lows in the twenties, but it will be sunny in the afternoon and back to the low to mid 60s.

Saturday will be mild with afternoon highs still in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit on scene after EMS call involving juvenile
LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit investigating death of 3-year-old ‘possibly bitten by a dog’
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator
Emmanuel Rosales was killed in an explosion at X-FAB in north Lubbock on Nov. 12, 2021.
WATCH: Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Lubbock X-FAB Texas facility after fatal explosion
Joey Ortega, Jr., 24 is charged with aggravated assault.
Wolfforth man charged, accused of shaking 3-month-old baby
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower

Latest News

KCBD News at 10 - Weather 11/22/2021
Thanksgiving Holiday Week Forecast
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 11/23/21
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Tuesday, Nov. 23
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Forecast - Tuesday, Nov. 23
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Forecast - Tuesday, Nov. 23
Warmer days until cold front before Thanksgiving
Warmer days until cold front before Thanksgiving