Want some cold temps and winds with your turkey?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spring for one more day, then a chill to the air for Thanksgiving. A strong cold front with gusty winds will roll through the area late Wednesday evening. That front will bring a slim chance of showers, northerly winds, clouds and colder temps.

So, enjoy the 70s again on Wednesday, then be ready to bundle-up for Thanksgiving outdoor activities.

As the front moves through tomorrow night some showers and light rain will be possible along and behind the front. Otherwise, skies will be cloudy through mid-day Thursday and clear in the afternoon.

Ahead of the front it will be in the 70s and behind the front, about 20 degrees colder, with highs in the 50s.

Black Friday will bring a cold morning with lows in the twenties, but it will be sunny in the afternoon and back to the low to mid 60s.

Saturday will be mild with afternoon highs still in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.