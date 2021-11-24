Local Listings
1 seriously injured in shooting behind Lubbock gas station

One person is hospitalized after a shooting behind the Stripes near 4th Street and Ave. Q.
One person is hospitalized after a shooting behind the Stripes near 4th Street and Ave. Q.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a shooting behind the Stripes near 4th Street and Ave. Q overnight.

Police say one person was shot in the chest just before 12:30 Wednesday morning and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say one person is being questioned by police, but no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

