1 seriously injured in shooting behind Lubbock gas station
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a shooting behind the Stripes near 4th Street and Ave. Q overnight.
Police say one person was shot in the chest just before 12:30 Wednesday morning and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators say one person is being questioned by police, but no arrests have been made at this time.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
