Criminal Complaint: Man arrested in Wheeler County was delivering meth to Lubbock

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing federal charges after a Wheeler County deputy reports finding meth during a traffic stop on I-40.

According to a criminal complaint filed November 22, the deputy stopped a Dodge Charger for a traffic violation and asked for a search when the deputy smelled marijuana.

During the search, the deputy found a plastic container in the trunk of the car with meth inside.

In an interview with law enforcement, the driver, identified as Ray Morales, said he had traveled from Lubbock to Oklahoma City. He said he was given information to go to a strip mall parking lot where a man put the drugs in his car.

He said he was going to be paid $5,000 to deliver the drugs back to Lubbock.

He was booked into the Randall County Jail on a federal hold.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

