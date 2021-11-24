Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 person seriously injured in overnight shooting behind Lubbock gas station

It happened just before 12:30 Wednesday morning at the Stripes near 4th and Ave. Q

Investigators say a person is being questioned by police, but no arrests have been made

Read more here: 1 seriously injured in shooting behind Lubbock gas station

Court records connect Kyle Carruth to deadly shooting of Chad Read

Carruth was named in an affidavit as part of his divorce case from his now ex-wife Judge Ann-Marie Carruth

So far, he has not been charged or named a suspect in the shooting by law enforcement

*this story was first reported by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal* More details here: Court records connect Kyle Carruth to deadly shooting of Chad Read

Gov. Abbott official files for reelection

The Texas Gubernatorial race began to draw national attention when Beto O’Rourke launched his campaign earlier this month

One wild card in the race could be actor Matthew McConaughey, who has signaled interest in launching his own campaign

Gov. Abbott launched his campaign for a third-term in a video posted on his Twitter account below:

Today I filed for re-election!



We must continue to secure our border, support our police, & keep Texas a job creation machine.



With your help, Texas will remain the best state in America. pic.twitter.com/Do9GIJ9ESR — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 23, 2021

