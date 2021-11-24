Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 person seriously injured in overnight shooting behind Lubbock gas station

Court records connect Kyle Carruth to deadly shooting of Chad Read

  • Carruth was named in an affidavit as part of his divorce case from his now ex-wife Judge Ann-Marie Carruth
  • So far, he has not been charged or named a suspect in the shooting by law enforcement
  • More details here: Court records connect Kyle Carruth to deadly shooting of Chad Read *this story was first reported by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal*

Gov. Abbott official files for reelection

  • The Texas Gubernatorial race began to draw national attention when Beto O’Rourke launched his campaign earlier this month
  • One wild card in the race could be actor Matthew McConaughey, who has signaled interest in launching his own campaign
  • Gov. Abbott launched his campaign for a third-term in a video posted on his Twitter account below:

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joey Ortega, Jr., 24 is charged with aggravated assault.
Wolfforth man charged, accused of shaking 3-month-old baby
54-year-old Chad Read was killed in a shooting on Nov. 5, 2021, at a home in South Lubbock.
Court records connect Kyle Carruth to deadly shooting of Chad Read
LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit on scene after EMS call involving juvenile
LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit investigating death of 3-year-old ‘possibly bitten by a dog’
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator
Texas, Oklahoma high school coach Dave Martin joins McGuire’s Red Raider staff
Texas, Oklahoma high school coach Dave Martin joins McGuire’s Red Raider staff

Latest News

One person is hospitalized after a shooting behind the Stripes near 4th Street and Ave. Q.
1 seriously injured in shooting behind Lubbock gas station
Thanksgiving morning will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. The day will begin with lows in...
Going cold turkey this Thanksgiving
Spokesman Matt Rose says private contractors outside of LP&L cut the feed that powers the light...
LP&L responding to streetlight outages after private contractors cut feeds
Red Raiders rout Omaha
Red Raiders rout Omaha