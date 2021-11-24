Dining for Charities partners with CASA of the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re looking for a way to spread some holiday cheer, look no further! By eating at your favorite restaurant, you can help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care in your community.

Dining for Charities selected CASA as the charity partner for the months of November and December and is offering 50% off at local restaurants and businesses for a noble cause.

When you purchase a discounted gift certificate at any participating restaurant or business, 15% of every certificate is donated to CASA of the South Plains. To see what restaurants are participating and available deals, click here.

Some of their featured dining deals include Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, Farmhouse Restaurant, Elotes, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 50th Street Caboose, Souper Salad, and Costa Vida.

CASA of the South Plains strives to inspire, educate, and empower solution-minded community members who are committed to supporting the best interest of children in the foster care system and who have experienced abuse and neglect. Through court appointments and collaborative efforts, volunteer advocates share informed recommendations for the well-being of the child, ensuring each child’s needs remain a priority in an over-burdened child welfare system. Volunteer advocates create connections and promote nurturing relationships for the child and family, encouraging hope and healing.

In 2020, CASA of the South Plains provided advocacy services to 590 children. That same year, 282 CASA volunteers donated 7,349 hours, saving taxpayers $404,195 in county paid attorneys’ fees. With the help of their CASA volunteer, 248 youths in foster care found permanency.

If you’re still wondering how you can become an advocate and help, you just need to become a CASA volunteer. You may also become a CASA donor, with recurring monthly donations through Heroes for Hope. You may also host a CASA 101 Informational Session where CASA will come to your business and educate your staff about its mission and goals. For more information, click here or call (806) 763-2272.

