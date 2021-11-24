Going cold turkey this Thanksgiving

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A moderately strong cold front it headed our way. On the warm side of the front, today, temperatures again will be 10 to 15 degrees above average. On the cold side of the front, tomorrow, temperatures will tumble as much as 20 degrees.

On this day before Thanksgiving, there may be a few afternoon sprinkles under a generally cloudy sky. It will be breezy and again seasonably warm.

Highs today will range from the upper 60s in the far northwestern viewing area to the mid-70s in the southeast.

Winds from the west this afternoon will range from 10 to 20 mph. Occasionally stronger gusts are likely.

Tonight sprinkles remain possible under a cloudy sky. It will be gusty, and it will turn cold. Lows will drop into the 30s.

Any sprinkles will end by the time the sun rises on Thanksgiving.

Thursday morning will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. The day will begin with lows in the 30s, ranging from near 30 degrees in the far northwestern KCBD viewing area to near 40 degrees in the far southeastern viewing area.

Thanksgiving afternoon will bring decreasing cloudiness and wind speeds. It will be much cooler, with highs from about 50 to 55 degrees.

Friday morning will be our coldest with lows in the mid- to upper 20s. Friday afternoon will be partly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will peak in the 60s.

Saturday and Sunday temperatures will dip into the 30s both mornings and climb into the 60s both afternoons. There is a slim chance of sprinkles or light rain showers over primarily the southern KCBD viewing area Saturday afternoon and evening.

I do not expect any weather-related travel issues in the KCBD viewing area through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. If you will be traveling by air, I suggest you always check flight status with the airline.

Coast to Coast Thanksgiving Outlook

The cold front arriving here this evening likely will spark thunderstorms, possibly severe, to the east of us on Thanksgiving. These may affect Dallas, Austin, SA, Corpus, Galveston, and Houston (Thursday). While weather won’t directly impact the Lubbock airport, weather elsewhere may cause flight delays at other locations. It is always recommended you check flight status with the airline.

