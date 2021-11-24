Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Hockley County man wanted for aggravated assault

Louis Pena is wanted for aggravated assault.
Louis Pena is wanted for aggravated assault.(Hockley County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s helping in locating a man wanted for aggravated assault.

A warrant was issued for Louis Pena earlier this year. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office or local law enforcement. You will remain anonymous.

Pena is 6′0 and weighs 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

"Warrant Wednesday" morning is here and we are looking for information about a warrant issued earlier this year. Louis...

Posted by Hockley County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

54-year-old Chad Read was killed in a shooting on Nov. 5, 2021, at a home in South Lubbock.
Court records connect Kyle Carruth to deadly shooting of Chad Read
Joey Ortega, Jr., 24 is charged with aggravated assault.
Wolfforth man charged, accused of shaking 3-month-old baby
LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit on scene after EMS call involving juvenile
LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit investigating death of 3-year-old ‘possibly bitten by a dog’
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator
Texas, Oklahoma high school coach Dave Martin joins McGuire’s Red Raider staff
Texas, Oklahoma high school coach Dave Martin joins McGuire’s Red Raider staff

Latest News

Lubbock Symphony presents 'Messiah'
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Symphony presents 'Messiah'
The Texas Tech Carol of Lights is a Lubbock holiday tradition. (Photo provided by Texas Tech)
TTU’s Residence Hall to host 63rd Annual Carol of Lights
Lubbock man dies of injuries in Abilene stabbing, suspect arrested
The symphony will be kicking off the holiday season with George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah”...
Lubbock Symphony presents Handel’s ‘Messiah’