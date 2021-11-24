Hockley County man wanted for aggravated assault

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s helping in locating a man wanted for aggravated assault.

A warrant was issued for Louis Pena earlier this year. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office or local law enforcement. You will remain anonymous.

Pena is 6′0 and weighs 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

"Warrant Wednesday" morning is here and we are looking for information about a warrant issued earlier this year. Louis... Posted by Hockley County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

